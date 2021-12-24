Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,410 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Dollar General comprises about 1.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.33. 2,241,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,713. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

