Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,716,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $5,056,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 162.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,942.85. 690,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,849. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,914.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,781.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

