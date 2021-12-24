Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $7.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.76. The stock had a trading volume of 877,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,897. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.87. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $252.02 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

