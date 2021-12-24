Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,724 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $79,682,172.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,540. The firm has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

