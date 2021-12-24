StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 16,790 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,341,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

