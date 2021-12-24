StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,823 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.45 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.