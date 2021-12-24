StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 1,387 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

