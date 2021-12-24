StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 15,811 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 1.9% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.22 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.