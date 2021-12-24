StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 548,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 151,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $64.60 and a one year high of $91.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

