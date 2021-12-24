StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

