StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.