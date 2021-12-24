StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,321,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.05 and a 200 day moving average of $447.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

