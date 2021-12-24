StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 10,479 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 137.8% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 67.2% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 591,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Truist increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

