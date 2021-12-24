StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

AOR opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

