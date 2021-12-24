StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

