Stratos (STOS) Reaches Market Cap of $39.08 Million

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Stratos has a total market cap of $39.08 million and $1.57 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratos has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.45 or 0.07899928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,902.71 or 0.99946054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071167 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,887,090 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

