Streamit Coin (STREAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $48,249.80 and approximately $13.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

