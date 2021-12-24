Streamr Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $94.27 million and $9.75 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00210525 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

