Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Cap of $122.87 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Strike has a market cap of $122.87 million and $5.33 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.98 or 0.00078410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.98 or 0.07920178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,041.23 or 1.00113361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00054909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,073,563 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

