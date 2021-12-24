Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Tops $64.58 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $467.06 or 0.00913966 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $64.58 million and $6.28 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

