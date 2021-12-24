Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,462.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,435.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

