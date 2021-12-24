StrongHands (SHND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $441,527.38 and $14.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,490,943,123 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

