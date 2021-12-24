StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $433,951.86 and approximately $14.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,489,882,403 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

