StrongHands (SHND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $441,527.38 and $14.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,490,943,123 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars.

