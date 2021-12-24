STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $352.22

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 352.22 ($4.65) and traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.49). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 347 ($4.58), with a volume of 4,434 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.21) price target on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get STV Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.22. The stock has a market cap of £162.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.