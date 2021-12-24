Substratum (SUB) Trading 9.9% Higher This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,252.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007027 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

