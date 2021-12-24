Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,505 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.14% of Summit Materials worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE SUM opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.24. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.