Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Achieves $32.24 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.24 million and $860,367.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.03 or 0.07973241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00074179 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,074,096 coins and its circulating supply is 338,682,274 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.