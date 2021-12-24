SuperFarm (SUPER) Hits Market Capitalization of $498.90 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $498.90 million and $50.08 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00010830 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015007 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.