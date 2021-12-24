SuperLauncher Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,472.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and $85,472.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00055574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.37 or 0.07892354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.24 or 1.00050897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071363 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,442,127 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

