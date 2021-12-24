SushiSwap Trading Up 43.9% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $585.10 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $7.96 or 0.00015604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007051 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,836,922 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.