SVB Leerink Weighs in on Compass Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMPX. Raymond James initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

CMPX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

