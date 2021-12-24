Swarm (SWM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,208.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Swarm has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $9,208.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00043362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007047 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.