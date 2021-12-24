Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.57.

SWDBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Danske downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.7125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

