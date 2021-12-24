Switcheo (SWTH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69,420.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and $69,420.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.27 or 0.07912021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,054.61 or 1.00128337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00071583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,728,553,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,662,790,918 coins. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars.

