SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 46.54% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKH shares. TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SWKH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,407. SWK has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $246.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in SWK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SWK during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SWK by 135.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

