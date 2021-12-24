Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.22

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and traded as high as $9.94. Sylogist shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

About Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

