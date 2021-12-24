Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) to post $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLVM. Bank of America lowered Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson bought 18,800 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLVM opened at $27.44 on Friday. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

