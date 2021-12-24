Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.54

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.54 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 95.50 ($1.26). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 99.74 ($1.32), with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of £17.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other Synectics news, insider David Bedford bought 5,000 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,936.19).

Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

