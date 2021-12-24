Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $468.75 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $468.75 million and $9.44 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,733,607 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

