Tachyon Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $2.07 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 63.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000429 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00075918 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tachyon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tachyon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.