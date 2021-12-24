Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.1% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,435. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average of $117.27. The company has a market cap of $625.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

