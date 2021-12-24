Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.38. Tantech shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 2,838,116 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the third quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tantech by 84.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 266,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

