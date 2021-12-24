TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 8,860 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,354 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after buying an additional 177,958 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,540,000 after buying an additional 110,082 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,873,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,078,000 after buying an additional 109,722 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 108,899 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

