TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,264,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $189.29 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $147.43 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.60.

