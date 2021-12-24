TAP Consulting LLC Buys 2,520 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 135.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

