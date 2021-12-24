TAP Consulting LLC Buys New Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.50% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of BLCN opened at $43.52 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

