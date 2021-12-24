TAP Consulting LLC Grows Holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 2.75% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter.

CIL opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

