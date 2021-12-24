TAP Consulting LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

