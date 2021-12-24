TAP Consulting LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $56.05.

